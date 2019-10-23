Drugged driving concern rises

With marijuana laws across the country changing at a rapid rate, Americans are voicing their concern for highway safety and the need for reliable roadside drug-testing tools, according to a new survey.

Atomik Research conducted an online survey of more than 1,000 Americans back in June.

They found 64-percent of Americans are concerned about an increase in drugged-driving crashes.

And 40-percent say law enforcement don’t have the tools they need to quickly and reliably test whether drivers are under the influence of drugs.

Most have to rely on field sobriety tests and wait for toxicology results.

That’s why Abbott has developed a roadside-testing tool called Sotoxa.

Police use the handheld device to collect a driver’s saliva, and in five minutes it lets the officer know whether a person has recently used marijuana, cocaine, opiates, or several other drugs.