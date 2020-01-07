Driver Shoots Kids Throwing Snowballs At Cars

Two Milwaukee children recovering from gunshot wounds after driver of a car pelted by snowballs opens fire.

by: Lauren Linder

(WTMJ)  Two children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot while throwing snowballs at passing cars.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on January 4th. 

Police found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Just minutes later, police said they found a 13-year-old also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the two were with a group of other children throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota and the driver fired shots into the group of kids. 

