Driver Shoots Kids Throwing Snowballs At Cars

Two Milwaukee children recovering from gunshot wounds after driver of a car pelted by snowballs opens fire.

(WTMJ) Two children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot while throwing snowballs at passing cars.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on January 4th.

Police found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Just minutes later, police said they found a 13-year-old also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the two were with a group of other children throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota and the driver fired shots into the group of kids.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QtSj6K

More from MyHighPlains.com: