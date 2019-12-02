Dreams prepare us for the real world

Bad dreams help people learn how to deal with stressful situation when they're awake, a new study suggests.

(FOX NEWS) — You might not want to quit your daydream.

According to a new study published in the journal “Human Brain Mapping”, dreams -especially the bad ones- help you in the real world.

The study suggests the tense situations your brain fabricates while you sleep actually help train you for stressful situations when you wake up.

Researchers deduced this by having subjects track their dreams and the feelings coming along with them.

The people who recorded longer experiences of fear in their dreams tended to have less effects after viewing negative pictures.

Researchers add these results were only true with bad dreams, not nightmares which are separated by a deeper feeling of fear often disturbing sleep.

