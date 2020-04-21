Double Whammy: Man Beats Coronavirus…And Cancer!

(WTHR) March 16 is a day the Lee family of Indianapolis will never forget. Paul and his wife Julie started to feel sick and run down. Julie had trouble tasting, but she got better in a few days. Paul, however, just kept getting worse.

“It moved to where he couldn’t walk and he couldn’t talk and I said to him influenza B doesn’t cause you to not be able to walk or talk,” Julie explained.

After several doctor consultations she took him to the hospital on March 24. Hours later he would be put on a ventilator with an intense fight to save his life.

Julie and their blended family of eight children couldn’t see him; in fact they had to stay home and quarantine.

“Nobody could leave to get groceries or dinner, so everyone chipped in and made sure that somebody took them a meal every night,” neighbor Ami Rice explained.

While neighbors and friends pitched in to make dinner or pay for food delivery services, the Lee family tried to cope by putting up pictures of Paul.

“All around the house, on my bed, on my phone, on my iPad, just because I missed him so much and I just wanted to see his face,” an emotional Julie explained.

