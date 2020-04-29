Dose Of Hope: Drug Shows Promise In Treating COVID-19

(NBC News) New trials show the experimental drug Remdesivir can shorten recovery times in coronavirus patients.

The FDA is expected to approve the drug for emergency use.

“What it has proven is a drug can block this virus,” says National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In other promising news, scientists at the National Institutes of Health are reporting positive results in the search for a vaccine. They tested a drug already in development in the United Kingdom on a group of six monkeys, who were then exposed to large amounts of the COVID-19 virus. After 28 days, none were infected.

