“Donald Trump calls for “strong background checks” after El Paso shooting. He then blamed the media.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

President Donald Trump called for “strong background checks” in an early morning tweet Monday, after a shooting in El Paso that left 20 dead and 26 injured.

The mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday was shortly followed by another shooting in Dayton, Ohio that left 9 dead. The deaths have led some to call for gun control reforms in the country. Trump suggested “marrying” immigration reform to background check legislation.

The president is expected to address the nation later this morning.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded,” Trump wrote.

The shooter in El Paso reportedly legally purchased the firearm he used to carry out Saturday’s shooting. Police say he may have written a manifesto revealing that the crime was racially motivated.