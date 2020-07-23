Doing The Right Thing: Good Samaritan Works To Return Cash

(KSNV/NBC News) A Las Vegas man is working to find the owner of hundreds of dollars left behind at an ATM.

Dustin Guitierrez says he stopped at the Bank of America ATM on Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When he approached the walkup ATM he found $800 in cash waiting to be claimed, along with a transaction receipt.

Dustin says he and his mom tries to return it inside of the bank but were unsuccessful, so he posted about it on social media.

“To be honest I could’ve really used the money myself,” Dustin said

However, Dustin says keeping it never once crossed his mind.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable spending it, you just have to do the right thing, got to give it back,” he said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/39o6sdx

More from MyHighPlains.com: