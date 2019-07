Dog and owner rescued from hike after being overcome from heat during Colorado hike

Dogs may make great walking buddies but even they need a little help in the heat.

This dog and its owner had to be rescued from a hiking trail in Colorado after the dog was overcome by heat after hiking just over a mile and just couldn’t continue on.

It happened on the Zorro Trail in Jefferson County.

Rescue crews carried the dog out on a stretcher.

The animal is reportedly doing just fine.