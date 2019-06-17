Dog Owner Hides Pitbull After Mauling

(WTMJ) A 4-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin boy is been recovering after he was mauled by a dog.

The Kiely family said the dog belongs to an acquaintance who stopped by the house last Monday.

Security video from the home in showed a white pitbull tied to the front porch. Immediately after Colin Kiely tried to pet it the dog lunged at him and bit his face.

"I won't say I was in shock. I knew I needed to react. I knew he was hurt," Paul Kiely, Colin's father, says.

The video showed Paul carry his son away. He ran to a hospital around the block believing he would get there faster than waiting for an ambulance. Once there, Colin underwent more than two hours of surgery.

The dog's owner says that her dog was provoked.

"Colin was unsupervised petting a big dog. My dog was fine wagging tail, but as soon as eye contact happened, and he leaned further down that's testing dominance aggressive or not that's taken as a threat to any animal," owner AnneMarie Archambeault said.

Kenosha County health officials said the dog owner has not been cooperative. They said the dog was not licensed with the city, and they have no evidence it was up to date on its rabies vaccine. Health officials said they made contact with the owner yesterday and that she took the dog to an unknown location.

