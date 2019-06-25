Dog found dumped on side of road in arm chair

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WTVO) — A puppy was found after being dumped on the side of a Mississippi road, along with an armchair and a television, waiting for its owner to return.

According to Sharon Norton, of Brookhaven Animal Control, the puppy wouldn’t leave the chair as it was waiting for its owner to come back.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy… but one day Karma will meet up with you,” Norton said in a Facebook post.

Norton said the puppy would be fed and placed up for adoption.