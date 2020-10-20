Document: Murder suspect arrested in Jones County accused of killing pregnant woman, leaving body in freezer

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect recently arrested in Jones County is accused of killing a pregnant woman then leaving her body in a freezer.

William James Martinez, 39, was apprehended in the Hamlin area Tuesday morning following a manhunt that ensued when he crashed into a field in the area during a cross-county pursuit.

Martinez is now being held in jail on a Murder warrant in connection to the death of San Angelo woman Selena Ann Bradley, 23.

Court documents state the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Martinez Friday after a witness came forward and said Martinez told him, “he had done something terrible and he would go to prison for life.” He also mentioned a body in the freezer.

Monday, a search warrant was executed at Martinez’s home on the 100 block of Allen Street in San Angelo, where detectives found Bradley’s body in a freezer covered with a blue tarp, according to the documents, which state her neck and face had marks that suggested she was struck and assaulted.

Loved ones created a GoFundMePage to raise money for Bradley’s family, saying she leaves behind two children and was pregnant with a third.

Latest Posts: