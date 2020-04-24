Doctors Warn Against Trump’s Coronavirus Advice

Mr. Trump's suggestion that injecting disinfectants into the body may cure coronavirus immediately shot down by his own health experts.

(NBC News) President Trump is expected to sign a $484 billion stimulus bill Friday aimed at helping workers and small businesses struggling due to slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress passed the bill overnight.

“All of it in the interest of job retention, and first and foremost to address the key issue of health,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, doctors and scientists are warning against Mr. Trump’s suggestion that injecting disinfectant into the body may kill the virus. The president made the comments during Thursday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, also suggesting that ultraviolet light may also provide a cure.

His own experts in the briefing room quickly refuted that disinfectants and heat, which work on hard surfaces, are safe or effective for humans.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3bM7QXX

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: