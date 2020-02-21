(WSMV) Masters Barber Shop in Nashville, Tennessee has teamed up with Vanderbilt Medical Center to promote hearth health.
Pharmacist Jarod Parish is now at the shop taking people’s blood pressure, sharing the results, and when necessary, prescribing medications.
The goal of this barber shop study is to make health care more accessible, to meet people where they are.
“If you just help one person with their blood pressure, you’re saving one life. That means everything,” said Parish.
This study has already been successful in other states and, if it succeeds here, Vanderbilt plans to expand it to even more barbershops and they hope to start testing for high cholesterol and diabetes as well.
Read more: http://bit.ly/38OszbY
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo: GPS Fleet tracking system helps city save more than $19,000 a month
- Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County
- Sod Poodles announce reading program presented by Kumon
- Doctors Partner With Barbershops to Save Lives
- Crockett police search for elderly woman; nephew wanted in connection to her disappearance