Doctors Partner With Barbershops to Save Lives

How often do men go to the barbershop? Once a month? Maybe more? Doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center say those routine visits could soon save lives.

(WSMV) Masters Barber Shop in Nashville, Tennessee has teamed up with Vanderbilt Medical Center to promote hearth health.

Pharmacist Jarod Parish is now at the shop taking people’s blood pressure, sharing the results, and when necessary, prescribing medications.

The goal of this barber shop study is to make health care more accessible, to meet people where they are.

“If you just help one person with their blood pressure, you’re saving one life. That means everything,” said Parish.

This study has already been successful in other states and, if it succeeds here, Vanderbilt plans to expand it to even more barbershops and they hope to start testing for high cholesterol and diabetes as well.

Read more: http://bit.ly/38OszbY

More from MyHighPlains.com: