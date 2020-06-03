Doctors call racism a public health issue

Doctor organizations around the country are calling racism a public health issue that needs to be addressed

(FOX NEWS) — Doctors are calling attention to the health effects of racism as the nation continues to deal with the death of George Floyd.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the National Alliance on Mental Health are among the groups that have issued statements declaring racism a public health issue.

Doctors say racism, and in particular officer-involved deaths of black men, women and children, can have adverse mental health effects among black adults.

Studies have shown psychological consequences to racism including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder along with substance abuse.

Among their suggestions, the AMA is asking the CDC and other health organizations to study the public health effects of physical and verbal violence between law enforcement officers and public citizens, particularly within racially marginalized communities.

More from MyHighPlains.com: