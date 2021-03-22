Do I need to be a U.S. citizen to get FEMA?

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Texans impacted by the recent severe winter storm can apply online to receive assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Many survivors are wondering if they can qualify for FEMA disaster assistance if they are not United States citizens.

Some may make assumptions based on rumors and may avoid seeking federal help, even though it may be available to them.

Non-Citizens May Be Eligible

FEMA helps all eligible disaster survivors recover from the severe winter weather. These include:

U.S. citizens,

Non-citizen nationals, and

“Qualified aliens”

A “qualified alien” is a lawful permanent resident. It could also be someone with legal status for reasons which may include asylum, refugee, parole, withholding of deportation, and Cuban/Haitian entrants.

Adults who do not meet the citizenship or immigration status at the time of application, may still apply for certain forms of assistance, if another adult household member is a citizen or if the household has a minor child who was born in the United States and has a Social Security number.

FEMA or the Social Security Administration can help you get Social Security Numbers for Children.

A minor child must have lived with the parent or guardian applying on their behalf since Feb.11, 2021, the date of the onset of severe weather. The parent or guardian must register as the co-applicant.

Individuals may consult an immigration expert to verify if they meet the immigration status requirements for FEMA disaster assistance

How to Register with FEMA

If you meet these eligibility criteria and live in one of the 126 counties that are eligible for federal assistance, you may complete an application for FEMA Individuals and Households Program assistance. For a list of designated counties click here.