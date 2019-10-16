DNA Kits Via Vending Machine?

Near the elevators of Oregon Health and Science University's Knight Cancer Research Building, you won't find Doritos or Coca-Cola inside the vending machines. You'll find DNA kits instead.

The idea behind the vending machines started about a year ago.

The DNA kits are a unique way for researchers to learn more about how behaviors, lifestyle and genetics play a role in a person’s risk for cancer.

It’s more than a DNA kit. The Healthy Oregon Project app also lets anyone who downloads it fill out surveys that give researchers a better understanding about how lifestyle factors contribute to the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. The app will also give you important information as well.

“I think it’s a really novel opportunity to think about what is the population level risk of having these different genetic mutations. I think it’s exciting to provide that information to people,” explains OHSU’s Dr. Jackilen Shannon.

