DNA Evidence Clears Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder

(WFLA) A judge has granted the release of a Florida man who spent nearly 37 years in prison for rape and murder after recently-discovered DNA evidence helped clear him of the crime.

Robert Duboise has served 37 years in Florida State Prison for the death of Barbara Grams, a 19 year old Tampa woman police found beaten to death behind a dental practice in 1983.

A judge amended his sentence at a virtual motion hearing for his release Thursday, allowing him to be released immediately.

DNA evidence thought to have been lost was recently discovered during a review of his case. The evidence showed he was not a match for the forensic evidence that was collected during Grams murder investigation, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Frankly no one thought to ask after determining that the clerks office didn’t have the evidence if anyone else had it,” state Attorney Andrew Warren.

