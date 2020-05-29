Dirty Business: Tracking COVID-19…Through Sewage

Researchers in Michigan are working to track the spread of COVID-19 by testing sewage.

(WDIV/NBC News) Researchers at Michigan State University and Oakland University is partnering with Michigan’s Macomb County to track the spread of coronavirus by testing sewage.

Health experts said it can track and even predict where an outbreak might happen.

The county will have automated testing equipment in sewage pump stations, which will be able to sample, test and report back to health officials. The health officials can track and possibly predict future COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health experts across the country are already touting the benefits of that kind of tracking. The city of Detroit and Michigan State University have been tracking viruses this way since 2017.

