Derek Chauvin to appear in court

(CNN) — The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court today.
Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge this afternoon.
That’s according to jail records and a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Court.
The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge along with the murder allegation.
Three ex-officers who were with him are accused of aiding and abetting him.
The killing of George Floyd continues to prompt protests across the country.
