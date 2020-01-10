Deputy Shoots Hammer-Wielding Suspect

Deputy Shoots Hammer-Wielding Suspect

by: Justin Moore

(WPMI) An Alabama shoplifting suspect is dead after confronting a sheriff’s deputy while armed with a claw hammer.

Witnesses say the man brandished the hammer as he moved toward the deputy outside of a Walmart in Semmes.

“He was charging at the man, at the cop. after he went down he never moved again,” said witness Christine Landers.

“We’ve seen some video of the shooting it clearly shows the officer was back-peddling, trying to keep away from him, advancing at him with the hammer,” Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran.

