Deputy saves baby, made godfather 1 year later

Reunion of mom, deputy and child deputy saved -- he becomes child's godfather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN/WCIV) — It’s the one-year anniversary of when a South Carolina deputy pulled over a speeding driver and saved a newborn’s life.

A 12-day-old baby girl was in the vehicle choking to death.

Deputy William Kimbro performed CPR and got her breathing again.

He passed her off to medical personnel but she didn’t leave his life.

That little girl has become family to him.

On the eve of a day he’ll never forget.

Berkeley County Sheriff Deputy William Kimbro says, “Today, one year ago, is the day that I met Ryleigh when I saved her life.”

Pretty strong words.

Let that sit in.

I saved her life.

So, when the doorbell rang last night, Deputy Kimbro couldn’t wipe the smile away.

Deputy Kimbro says, “Giving her a hug, and I look over her shoulder, and there’s Miss Ryleigh and her mom walking in. I said you got to be kidding me. You surprised me. You got me. And, they’re like, ‘Yes, we did.'”

It’s not like he hasn’t seen her lately.

Deputy Kimbro says, “On May 31st was Miss Ryleigh’s one-year-old birthday, so she had her birthday, and it was just phenomenal. We went to the birthday. And, it was great.”

Last week, he came bearing gifts.

Last night, it was Ryleigh.

Deputy Kimbro says, “I was finally able to scratch it off, and, underneath the scratcher, it says ‘Will you be my godfather?’ (wow) And may, sir, let me tell you something. My jaw just dropped. And, I just had this look on her, on my face. And, I just looked at Ryleigh, who was sitting on her grandma’s lap. And, I just said, absolutely, yes, absolutely, and my wife got the same card.”

The video simply tells the story here.

A family more that grateful for an officer.

An officer now becoming family.

All because of one day: June 11th, 2019.

Deputy Kimbro says, “What was the reason that I actually went down that street, you know? Because there were 5, 6, 7 other streets I could have gone down. You know what? As the saying goes, ‘God works in mysterious ways.'”

No longer a mystery — who Ryleigh’s godparents are.

