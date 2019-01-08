Denver Rallies to Decriminalize Mushrooms

(KUSA) The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver, Colorado says it has enough signatures to make the May 2019 municipal ballot.



Denver for Psilocybin turned in those 8,000 signatures to the elections office Monday, following a rally outside of the Capitol building.



The elections office has 25 days to verify they have collected the 4,729 valid signatures needed to make the ballot.



Read more: https://on9news.tv/2sf45F2