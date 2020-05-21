Dems question judicial nominee about past partisan remarks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic senators have asked a federal appeals court nominee about derisive comments he wrote about former President Barack Obama and the health care overhaul he signed into law.
Cory Wilson is a state appeals court judge in Mississippi.
He is nominated for a seat on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
It hears cases for Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Wilson says he used to engage in partisan politics but does not as a judge.
He also says he will follow Supreme Court precedent that has upheld the Affordable Care Act.