Dems question judicial nominee about past partisan remarks

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, Rep. Cory Wilson, R-Madison, discusses a transportation issue during a House Transportation Committee meeting at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The American Bar Association is rating the Mississippi judge as “well qualified” to serve on one of the most conservative federal appeals courts. But Wilson’s nomination is drawing opposition from groups that advocate voting rights and support the 2010 health care law signed by then-President Barack Obama. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on Wilson’s nomination to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which handles cases for Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic senators have asked a federal appeals court nominee about derisive comments he wrote about former President Barack Obama and the health care overhaul he signed into law.

Cory Wilson is a state appeals court judge in Mississippi.

He is nominated for a seat on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

It hears cases for Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Wilson says he used to engage in partisan politics but does not as a judge.

He also says he will follow Supreme Court precedent that has upheld the Affordable Care Act.