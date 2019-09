The House and Senate aren't back in session until Monday, but that won't stop Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee from holding a field hearing in El Paso, Texas today, regarding conditions along the southern border and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Democrats are taking their fight against President Trump's border wall to the front lines.

On Friday, members of the House Judiciary Committee will hold a field hearing in El Paso, Texas to discuss conditions along the Southern Border and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Lawmakers will meet with local officials and immigration rights experts, who blame overcrowded detention centers and last month’s Walmart shooting on President Trump’s immigration policy.

