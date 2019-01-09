Democrats Introduce Gun Background Check Bill

(NBC News) House Democrats have introduced a bill that would greatly expand background checks on all gun purchases.



The bill would require background checks to cover every gun purchase or transfer, even those sold online, at gun shows, or even between friends and family.



"We say enough is enough by finally bringing common sense bipartisan background check legislation to the floor of the House," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.



It's been a priority for advocates since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, and was unveiled Tuesday on the eighth anniversary of the shooting of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.



"Now is the time to come together be responsible Democrats, Republicans, everyone, we must never stop fighting...fight, fight, fight!" Giffords said.



Public polling shows that 92 percent of people support background checks. The gun lobby, however, is still fiercely opposed.



