Democrats Introduce Articles Of Impeachment

House will consider two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

(NBC News) The House Judiciary Committee has drafted two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“We must be clear. No one, not even the president, is above the law,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said when announcing the articles Tuesday morning.

Democrats concluded when the president pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on rival Joe Biden, while holding millions in aid captive, he abused the power of his office.

Investigators also found he obstructed Congress by blocking requested documents and instructing White House staff to defy Congressional subpoenas to appear.

Republicans, meanwhile, are decrying the process as a “baseless sham.”

“We all should be alarmed at how they’ve abused their power with this majority in Congress,” Rep. Steve Scalise said.

The committee is expected to vote on the articles by Thursday

From there, the articles of impeachment will move to the floor of the House of Representatives.

