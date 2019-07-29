Delivery drivers are eating your food

A new study reveals delivery workers are behaving badly with 28 percent admitting they have snagged a bite of their customer's food.

(FOX NEWS) – If you order food from a delivery service, a new study says you might want to reconsider the habit.

Data from US Foods finds 28-percent of delivery drivers confess to nibbling on customer food before it hits their door.

Researchers looking at customer and deliverer attitudes finding 80-percent of customers receiving food deliveries have suspected a deliverer of taking food, and about half of deliverers say they’re tempted to dig in just by the smell of the meal.

Other bad behaviors from delivery workers include staying in cars and passing food through windows.

The most dreaded action from a delivery guy?

Dropping food outside and leaving.