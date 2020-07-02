Delaware Removes Last Whipping Post

The post outside of a Georgetown courthouse was last used as a form of punishment in 1952.

(WRDE/NBC News) Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs removed the last of three whipping posts in the state from public view Wednesday morning.

The post, used as a form of punishment dating back to the colonial era, was last used in 1952.

The whipping post was placed next to the Old Sussex County Courthouse in 1993. Before that it was at the Sussex Correctional Institution. People who came to watch its removal say this represents changing times.

“I had to pass this whipping post for 31 years going to church and every time I would go by I would shake my head,” says Lutisha Gibbs.

This removal comes after calls from the community and recognition of the violence and racial discrimination it represented for many.

“Over 1600 people were whipped,” Greg Wilson says. “Over 66% of them from 1900 to 1942 were African American.”

