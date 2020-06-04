Defense Secretary Breaks With Trump On Protest Crackdown

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says he does not support using the military to crack down on nationwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, in direct opposition to comments made by President Trump.

(NBC News) To chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot!” protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday painted their hands red and lay on the ground to symbolize acts of police brutality.

Some Capitol Police officers took a knee in solidarity.

It’s part of a sea of demonstrations across the country, remaining largely peaceful, but showing no signs of slowing down.

During a Fox News Fadio interview, President Trump acknowledged police departments need to change, but also continued to push for a forceful crackdown against riots and looting. Despite the most peaceful night of protests yet, the president threatened to send the National Guard into New York.

“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ll solve it fast.”

President Trump also denied he took cover in a White House bunker during Friday night’s demonstrations.

“I was there for a tiny short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection,” he said.

Sources tell NBC News the president chose to make his controversial walk to hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Church Monday to show he was not “hiding out.”

Police and the National Guard forcefully cleared peaceful protesters out of his path, leading to outrage among many religious leaders.

The Secretary of Defense is also distancing himself and his National Guard soldiers from that moment.

“I did know that we were going to the church. I was not aware that a photo-op was happening,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

Secretary Esper also broke with President Trump over his threat to send active duty U.S. troops onto the streets of American cities.

“I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” Esper said.

