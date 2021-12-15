Defense Department launches memorial for service members

The Defense Department launched the Military In Lasting Tribute online memorial, which recognizes service members who died while serving honorably on active duty from 1985 to the present.

It is the only DoD memorial to include peacetime deaths.

The memorial honors the service and sacrifice of these service members, and provides enduring recognition and support for the military survivor community.

The website dedicated to this initiative can be found here. It is a destination for family members to view, remember, honor and share the sacrifice of their service members with their networks, extended survivor community, and military family.

The Defense Manpower Data Center tracks more than 47,000 deaths of service members on active-duty status since January 1, 1985 – impacting hundreds of thousands of family members. The Military In Lasting Tribute memorial is a way for the DoD to honor these service members.

Each service member included on the memorial site will have a dedicated page listing the honoree’s name, their branch of service, rank and date of death, as well as their photo or a service branch seal, if a photo is not available. All honorees will be available for viewing in a central location on the website. Visitors to the site will have the option to share the link to their loved one’s memorial via email or social media.

Service members on the memorial will be based solely on outside submissions. The DoD invites family members to submit their loved ones to be recognized and remembered on the memorial. The submission process will be open to family members who have the service member’s pertinent information, which can be found on the DD Form 1300, “Report of Casualty.”

For more information, or to submit the name of a loved one, you can go here.