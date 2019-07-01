Debates Shift Democratic Field

Polls following last week's first Democratic debates show bumps for Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, weakness for front-runner Joe Biden.

(NBC News) The impact of last week’s debates on the Democratic presidential field is already being felt.

At least one poll shows the profile of California Senator Kamala Harris is rising, while front-runner Joe Biden is slipping.

The latest Morning Consult poll shows former Vice President Biden down five points, but still in front at 33 percent.

Harris is up six points.

Harris hit Biden Thursday on his past opposition to court-ordered busing to desegregate schools.

The California Senator brought in $2 million in the first 24 hours after the debate.

Her rising profile also made her a favorite target of Republicans.

