Dealership offering bible, gun and flag with car purchase

South Carolina car dealership offering up free Bible, American flag and voucher for a gun with every car purchase

(FOX NEWS) — A car promotion like none other.

A South Carolina dealership giving out a free Bible, an American flag and a $400 dollar gun voucher with the purchase of any car in the lot.

This Carolina Ford in Honea Path calls it “God, Guns, and America”. It’s a promotion that’s gained the dealership national attention with people traveling from across state lines to buy a car.

The voucher can only be redeemed at a participating gun shop where the owner says he follows strict background checks for anyone who participates in the promotion.

Vouchers can also be redeemed for items like fishing and hunting gear.

The dealership says the promotion will run until the end of November.