Deadly Weather Pushes East

(NBC News) More storms are in the forecast as a deadly weather system pushes toward the East Coast.

Tens of thousands were left without power after a violent twister cut a 17-mile scar across the Dallas, Texas area Sunday night, smashing cars, pulling down trees and power lines and tearing apart homes and businesses.

“It was scary, I was crying. It was scary,” tornado survivor Perla Guerrer said as she surveyed the damage Monday. “We didn’t think it was going to get to all of this.”

The same system has been blamed for at least two deaths in Arkansas and Memphis. Both occurred when trees fell onto homes.

