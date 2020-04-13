Deadly Storms Hit The South

At least 16 people are dead after a strong storm system sparked tornadoes across the Southeast overnight.

Reported tornadoes flattened buildings in Mississippi.

“You could hear it, and we know it was going to be bad,” said survivor Stacie Willie.

Another twister destroyed several homes in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana.

“I went and looked out the window and saw all the rain coming inside, then on this side of my ear I could hear the tornado making rumbling noises, so I went inside the bathroom to take shelter,” said Wilbert Latin, Jr.

Alabama’s governor canceled stay at home orders put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak after the storms there, allowing residents to help with clean up and emergency relief.

