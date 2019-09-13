Daycare worker dangles 5-year-old by ankle

Two Ohio daycare workers were arrested after police say there's video that shows them allowing a little girl to get bullied.

(CNN) – Brace yourself before you see this photo.

A daycare employee dangling a little girl upside down by her ankle.

She’s just 5-years-old.

This happened August 13th at an Ohio daycare and now this man and another daycare worker are out of a job and facing child endangerment charges.

31-year-old Emma Dietrich and 27-year-old Joshua Tennant were arrested Tuesday.

And police say this is just part of what happened.

They say video shows the two employees allowing that little girl to be physically bullied by other kids “as a form of discipline.”

Apparently you can see the workers just sitting back, watching her get hurt while she tries to cover her eyes and even curls up into a fetal position at one point.