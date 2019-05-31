Day Care Death: Baby Chokes On Pine Cone

(WRAL) The operating license for a Raleigh, North Carolina day care center has been suspended, pending an investigation, after a 10-month-old boy choked on a pine cone and died at the facility Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Helena Harris said she dropped her grandson, Areon Ellington, off at the center on Wednesday, but a few hours later, she received a phone call.

“The daycare lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the daycare because Areon was choking on something,” Harris said, adding that she is heartbroken and left with many questions.

“He was my heart, my heart. He was our get up and go,” she said. “He was, through our struggles, what was bonding us together.”

