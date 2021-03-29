Damages to homes following weekend flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky residents are experiencing high waters and flooding in Floyd County after Saturday night’s rain showers.

The storms created a day of cleanup for residents in Wayland and Garrett, Kentucky. High water blocked off roads and damaged several homes.

In Wayland, residents say the local fire departments closed off part of Kentucky Route 7 causing some traffic delays. For those who live in the area, they’re saying this is a regular occurrence.

It just seems like it’s typically a little bit worse this year than what it usually is. I mean, we’re used to dealing with it. Dave Harris, Floyd County resident



The floodwaters caused damage to several homes in Garrett, KY near Bridge Street. High water has also been reported in the Wayland area along Route 7. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Residents impacted say by the floods say the water is slowly receding. The high water also covered railroad tracks in the area, but they are expected to be clear once the water drops to a normal level.