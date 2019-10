(KAMR/KCIT) — A man from Dalhart was injured in the B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Mitchell Melton, 34, was part of the crew as the flight engineer, that is according to Connecticut State Police.

The plane crashed as it attempted to return to the airport minutes after takeoff.

Seven people were killed and six people on the plane and ground were injured.