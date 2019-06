A new poll shows that moms aren’t the only ones being criticized about their parenting.

Researchers at the University of Michigan surveyed over 700 fathers.

About half said they have faced criticism and one in five said it discourages them from being more involved in parenting.

Two-thirds said they got the most criticism over disciplinary choices followed by diet and how they played with their child.

The biggest daddy shamers turned out to be family members including the other parent.