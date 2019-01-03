Customer Charged In McDonald's Attack

(WFLA) A video of a fight between a customer and an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Florida is going viral on social media.



Daniel Taylor was arrested New Year's Eve on two counts of simple battery.



According to the affidavit, Taylor was in McDonald's around 6:50 p.m. when he reached over the counter and grabbed an employee, Yasmine James, by her shirt.



Another customer, Brenda Biandudi, took cell phone video of the fight, where Taylor is seen grabbing James first.



"She started defending herself. She started hitting him and then the other employees came from behind," Biandudi says.



