Cristobal Soaks Gulf Coast

(NBC News) Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression after crashing into the Louisiana coast Sunday as a destructive tropical storm.
Packing 50 mile per hour winds, the storm dumped inches of rain along the gulf coast, flooding parts of Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana.
Cristobal was also blamed for spawning a waterspout in Alabama and Saturday’s tornado in Orlando, where homes and properties were damaged.
