Criminal Probe Launched In Los Angeles Explosion

Saturday's blast and the fire that followed injured 12 firefighters, sending 11 to the hospital.

(NBC News) Authorities have launched a criminal probe into a Saturday explosion and fire in downtown Los Angeles.

It began as a routine fire call, but as firefighters were beginning to enter the building a massive explosion erupted.



“As firefighters were cutting the doors to get inside other firefighters were going on the roof you started to hear this high pitched rumbling sound,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott.

A substance called “butane honey oil” being stored inside had ignited.

“After that initial explosion things got worse,” Scott said. “As that butane, it ignited it blew out of the front of that building like a blow torch, right in the path of egress that our firefighters had to come down that area ladder.”

Eight firefighters were still hospitalized as of sunday evening. Four were taken to a burn unit and two were placed on ventilators.

