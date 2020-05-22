Crayola new skin tone colors

Crayola is launching "Colors of the world" crayons - 24 new specially formulated crayons - designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world.

Called “Colors of the world” Crayola hopes the new line will cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures, and ethnicities.

To make sure they were accurate and inclusive, Crayola partnered with victor Casale, CEO of Mob Beauty.

He has more than 30 years of experience creating foundation colors for skin tones around the globe.

Crayola colors of the world crayons come in a 24 and 32-count pack and will begin to hit shelves in July.

