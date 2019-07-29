Crash Leaves Four New York State Teens Dead

(WGRZ) Four people were killed and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Burns, New York.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and three passengers Ambra Eddleton, 16, Justin Carpenter, 14, and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14 were all pronounced dead at the scene.

All five people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were from Dansville.

According to state police Kelsi Bird, 16, was a front-seat passenger. She survived the crash because she was the only one wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with multiple non-life threatening injuries.

Three of the people killed were Dansville High School students. The school district issued a statement Saturday, confirming the deaths.

“Over the days and weeks ahead, we know that we have a job to do, it’s our job to identify those who are grieving and to provide support. We have skilled and caring counselors who are available.” said Dansville Central School District Superintendent Paul Alioto. “We have fantastic school leaders who are here and ready to aid kids, families and employees.”

Read more: https://on.wgrz.com/2GDe6ng