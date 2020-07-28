COVID-19 Sidelines Miami Marlins, National Security Adviser

(NBC News) As the United States approaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, states are wrestling with tough decisions like whether to impose new stay-at-home orders and how to safely reopen schools.
The new Major League Baseball season already in turmoil. Two Monday night games were canceled after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and coaches tested positive.
In washington, national security advisor robert o’brien has tested positive. The White House says President Trump is not at risk.
Meanwhile, the drug company Moderna announced its vaccine candidate began phase three trials Monday. The trial will involve 30,000 volunteers, and the first results could be known by November.
