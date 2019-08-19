Couple Buys ‘The Conjuring’ Home

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie "The Conjuring" was recently purchased. The couple that bought it says the home is, indeed, haunted!

(WCSH) A Maine couple has bought a Rhode Island farmhouse where inexplicable events in the early 1970’s became the basis for the horror film “The Conjuring.”

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen purchased the home in Burrillville on June 21.

Since then, Cory has been living at the house full-time but almost never alone. The grown man isn’t afraid to admit he’s scared. His new house is haunted.

“Footsteps; knocks; we’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” said Cory of the bizarre incidents that have happened inside the home that he can’t explain. “When something takes a painting that’s on the wall and not only knocks it down, but it actually knocks it down at an angle that it lands on something and it’s all upright, it’s really difficult to debunk it. Those are the things that happen on a day to day basis here.”

Twelve surveillance cameras are recording video inside the home 24-7. Cory calls it his research.

“Being a paranormal investigator and buying a famous haunted house,” said Cory. “Sometimes we catch it on camera and sometimes we don’t. It’s kind of like that whole, ‘if a tree falls in the woods, does it make a sound?’ I would think it does.”

