County fair game controversy

(FOX NEWS) – A political booth at a county fair in Pennsylvania facing backlash on social media.

The booth belongs to the Republican Party of Fayette County which hosts games, like corn hole, at different fairs in the area.

This year, the committee added a new game to the mix, a dartboard with pictures of four Democratic congresswomen known as “the squad”.

The game sparking controversy on the internet with many saying it encourages violence against the congresswomen who have been targeted for their race.

The Republican committee chairman says the dartboard is meant as a lighthearted joke about the country’s political divide.

However, not everyone sees it that way.

One fair-goer speaking out against the dartboard believes it’s inappropriate.

The chairmen denies the game has anything to do with race. The Republican committee took down the game as soon as complaints were filed.