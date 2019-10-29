Country singer says 2-year-old daughter died after choking at home

Country singer Ned LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20, 2019.

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.

LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20. He said that he and his wife, Morgan, are in mourning, and asked for privacy.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.” — LeDoux in a post on his Facebook page

LeDoux and his wife and their older son Bronson live in northeast Kansas.

Haven turned two less than six months ago, right before LeDoux started his tour.

LeDoux is the son of a former rodeo cowboy and singer, Chris LeDoux, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 56, and was known for being a major influence on country icon Garth Brooks.

Ned played as a drummer in his dad’s band and debuted as a solo artist at the famous Ryman Auditorium in 2017.