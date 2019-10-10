Counterfeit Nike bust

Federal authorities turn up millions in counterfeit Nike shoes.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 14,000 fake Nikes that if genuine would have been worth more than $2-million.

The “special edition” shoes arrived from China at the los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport in containers marked as “napkins.”

Agents found coveted classic styles of the popular, Air jordan 1, 11 and 12 and Air Max 97.

If you’re looking for your next pair, however, you might want to double check before you buy.

Customs and Border Protection said consumers are likely to see fake Nikes online.