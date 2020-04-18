Coronavirus Testing: Roadblock To Reopening

President Trump's plan to reopen the country has hit its first roadblock. Governors say they can't acquire enough tests to ensure the safety of citizens, and are calling on the federal government for help.

(NBC News) Governors are grappling with new guidelines from the White House about reopening the country.

Testing is key to getting people back to work safely, but there is widespread concern about the lack of a coordinated federal plan to figure out who has coronavirus and where it’s spreading.

“Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do? No. That is passing the buck without passing the bucks,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of President Trump’s plan.

In some areas pressure is mounting. Protesters took to the streets in several states Friday, refusing to stay home another day.

The protests came as President Trump fired off tweets to “liberate” many of those states, undercutting his own message of letting governors call the shots in a careful reentry.

The president also tweeted a call for states to step up their testing.

The three-phase guidelines issued by the White House rely heavily on testing to tell when it’s safe to loosen stay-home restrictions, but states have limited resources to get huge numbers of test kits on their own.

Senate Democrats are proposing a $30 billion national testing plan.

“Figure out the best test, use the DPA, the Defense Production Act, to take over the factories and their supply chains and make it, and then distribute it across the country where it’s needed,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2VFtmX9

